Photo by Dan Dumitriu on Unsplash

Happy Monday! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere this week.

From around the web:

Tough Men Don’t Bow to Fascists by Liz Plank in Airplane Mode (Substack)

Project 2025 Would Establish an Unborn Uber Class by Carrie Baker and Lynn Paltrow in Ms. Magazine

A woman says Trump groped her in front of Jeffrey Epstein. Will anyone listen? by Moira Donegan in the Guardian

‘Womb to tomb’: Can anti-abortion advocates find common ground with the climate movement? by Keerti Gopal in the 19th

‘Does a Dalit’s life have no value?’: The murder of a teenage girl in India by Yashraj Sharma in Al Jazeera

The Real and Perceived Pressures of American Parenthood by Jessica Winter in the New Yorker

Trump’s Promise to Young Men: I Am Your Retribution Against Women by Susan Milligan in the New Republic

From here and there:

Watch the Most Important Abortion Film of the Year Right Now For Free

#MenToo

Green Tide Rising (podcast feature)

You Must Stand Up (book excerpt)

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar