Photo by Zoshua Colah on Unsplash
Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere these past few weeks.
Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
From around the web:
My Big Beautiful Sterilization by Moa Short in the Cut
This $50 Billion Band-Aid Won’t Save Rural Health Care by Abby Vesoulis in Mother Jones
The threat of political violence is keeping parents out of elected office by Barbara Rodriguez in the 19th
So Long to Tech’s Dream Job by Kate Conger in the New York Times
who are you when you’re not pleasing anyone? by Lina in the Science of Being (Substack)
No formula, no food: Mothers and babies starve together in Gaza by Astha Rajvanshi in NBC News
From here and there:
Millennial Feminism Saved Marriage. So What?
Liberals Should Cheer the Regulation of Big Food -- and Push for More
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.