Dec 5 • 6M
The Week in Women
Is Iran shutting down its Morality Police? Women protest in Poland and Spain. And Google promised to keep your abortion searches private, but it's not living up to that pledge.
A rundown of the week’s most important gender and women’s rights headlines, followed by a deeper dive into the week's biggest story.
Episode details
Comments
Welcome to The Week in Women, a quick rundown of the women’s rights news from around the world, from me and my lovely researcher and co-author Tamar Eisen. This week, The Week in Women is a podcast and written out below as a newsletter — so if you prefer to read rather than listen, keep scrolling, and if you prefer to listen rather than read, you can ge…