The Week in Women Ep. 5
An abortion rights victory in Kansas as women’s rights in the US are being literally rolled back to a time before we could vote.
A rundown of the week’s most important gender and women’s rights headlines, followed by a deeper dive into the week's biggest story.
Hello, and welcome to Episode 5 of The Week in Women, which you are getting early — thank you for subscribing. On this week’s episode, headlines include a huge abortion rights victory in Kansas, upcoming abortion votes in a smattering of other states, and how women’s rights in the US are being literally rolled back to a time before we could vote.
