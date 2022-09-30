Sep 30 • 30M
The Week in Women Ep. 9
The rise of far-right women, the global plot against abortion rights, and an Iranian-American journalist in exile talks about how women can stand in solidarity against the forces of violent misogyny.
A rundown of the week’s most important gender and women’s rights headlines, followed by a deeper dive into the week's biggest story.
Episode details
Comments
Welcome to Episode 9 of The Week in Women. This week on the show, we're talking about the rise of far right women, the global plot against abortion rights, an abortion ban in Arizona that dates back to the Civil War, and more. We'll also hear from Iranian- American journalist Negar Mortaza, who is the host of the Iran Podcast, and is on to talk about th…