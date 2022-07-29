Jul 29 • 46M
The Week in Women Episode 4
Abortions bans continue to put women at risk, the devolving status of women in Afghanistan, and an in-depth look at how criminalizing abortion could compromise everything from neurology to cancer care
A rundown of the week’s most important gender and women’s rights headlines, followed by a deeper dive into the week's biggest story.
Welcome to Episode #4 of The Week in Women, which you are getting early as a subscriber — thank you for your support. This week, headlines include the ongoing impact of cruel abortion criminalization laws, the devolving status of women in Afghanistan, and how a man who looks like Herman Munster and is under investigation for sex trafficking has the nerv…