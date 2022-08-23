The Week in Women Ep. 6

Hello, and welcome to Episode 6 of The Week in Women. If you want The Week in Women early — every Friday morning — upgrade to a paid subscription (at least usually, when I am not moving house and finding just about every aspect of my life falling into total chaos).

On this week’s episode, headlines include the catastrophes facing Afghan women, “pro-life” cruelty in Louisiana, and how a Florida court managed to deem a 16-year-old to immature to have an abortion but mature enough to be a mother.







