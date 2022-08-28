The Week in Women Ep 7
Pro-life pedophiles, an abortion rights hero in Louisiana, and what to think about new National Abortion Federation rules on funding abortions for women to travel for the procedure.
This week’s stories include:
Texas Right to Life’s On-Staff Pedophile. Luke Bowen, the political director of Texas Right to Life, the state’s most influential anti-abortion group and the force behind penning Texas’s abortion bans, was arrested on August 3rd for online solicitation of a minor.
Texas Abortion Criminalization Law Goes into Effect. On Thursday, a Texas law went into effect that makes abortion punishable by a $100,000 fine and life in prison. The law offers virtually no exceptions.
Nancy Davis is a Hero. Nancy Davis, a stay-at-home mother of three who lives in Louisiana, has become an outspoken opponent of abortion laws that provide no exceptions for fetal anomalies, after she found out that the fetus she is carrying does not have a skull and will either die in utero or soon after birth – and that she cannot get a legal abortion where she lives.
Some Women Can Watch Football in Iran. In what I suppose counts as progress in one of the most reactionary misogynist nations in the world, a few hundred women in Iran have been allowed into football stadiums to watch the sport.
Amy Coney Barrett’s Misogynist Cult. A new report in the Guardian last week details some of the disturbing writing and remarks of Dorothy Ranaghan, the wife of People of Praise founder Kevin Ranaghan. People of Praise is the fringe, far-right Catholic organization that Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett is a member of.