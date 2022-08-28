The Week in Women Ep 7

Hello, and welcome to Episode 6 of The Week in Women. Paid subscribers get The Week in Women early — so if that’s you, thank you! And if that’s not you, you can subscribe to listen now.

If you’re enjoying The Week in Women, feel free to share it with a friend. And if you listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere else, I would be very grateful if you would rate, review and subscribe.

This week’s stories include: