Jill Filipovic

Who's getting cancelled now?
Meet the original architects of Cancel Culture.
9 hr ago
The Week in Women
Criminalizing women for demanding their own rights, sexist cars, and men who really don't like women traveling.
Feb 15
The Soft Bigotry of Low Expectations
We should expect Republicans to convict Donald Trump.
Feb 11
The Week in Women
Bad missionaries, bad parents, bad governments, bad tippers, bad men, and some very good dogs
Feb 8
One of the most controversial ideas in America is that children should have rights
Let's talk about homeschooling.
Feb 5
Who We Believe
A woman's word weighs less than a man's. But when violent men tell us who they are, we don't believe them, either.
Feb 2
The Week in Women
A coup, a vaccine, Tina Turner, and a surprising amount of good news
Feb 1
Poland Bans Abortion -- mostly.
What do exceptions to anti-abortion laws tell us?
Jan 28
The Week in Women
Biden's cabinet, Trump's abortion legacy, Afghan women under attack, Greece's #MeToo moment, and J.Lo.
Jan 25
In Defense of Lauren Wolfe
And against caving to outrage mobs
Jan 24
Biden the pro-choice feminist?
Lol no. Let's get ready to rumble.
Jan 21
Melania has shown us exactly who she is
Believe her.
Jan 19
